GHANAWEB TV LIVE: One-on-One with Otokunor, update on development in Upper East Region and more

Video Archive
Wed, 2 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the beautiful month of November 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Nima Yakubu will bring you a conversation she had with Peter Boamah Otokunor, an aspiring General Secretary candidate for the NDC.

Parliament proceedings of Wednesday, November 2, 2022, will also be brought to you.

Abrantepa sits with creatives from the entertainment industry to discuss the ailing economy of Ghana on E-forum.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

