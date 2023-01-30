1
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: PAC hearing, Foster Romanus on Talkertaiment and more coming up

Mon, 30 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb wishes you a happy new year as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, the coverage of the Public Accounts Committee hearing on the energy ministry's records will be brought to you from the parliament house.

John Mahama's speech on Africa's Strategic Priorities and Global Role will also be brought to you.

An up-close with Foster Romanus on Talkertainment will also be aired.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

