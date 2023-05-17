1
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: PAC hearing of Auditor-General's 2020 report, revenge killing in intimate relationships & more

Video Archive
Wed, 17 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, the coverage of Public Accounts Committee hearing of Auditor-General's 2020 report will be brought to you from Ho.

Daniel Oduro's conversation with Dr. Mark Obeng on the rationale behind the increase in intimate partner violence on The Lowdown will be aired.

The issue of land grabbing at Airport Residential Area on #SayItLoud with Etsey Atisu will also be aired.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute
2 sitting NDC MPs likely to 'Break the 4' in their constituencies
5 times Ghanaians have been busted for scamming people in the USA
Akwaboah Snr is dead
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Glass factory, apartments built by Anas on illegal land to be demolished
Mahama handed over a rising nation to Akufo-Addo – Majority Leader
Ken Agyapong’s boy drags NPP MPs over mass endorsement of Bawumia