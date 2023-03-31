2
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Parliament goes on recess today, women-focused entrepreneurship programmes and more

Video Archive
Fri, 31 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Mawuli Ahorlumegah talks to a team from Dream West Africa on how creating programmes to enable and encourage more women into entrepreneurship while Stella Sogli brings you the business headlines for the week on BizTech.

Paula Amma Broni will bring you all the juicy gist from the showbiz industry on Nkommo Wo Ho.

Abrantepa and his panellists will also discuss Kamala Harris' visit to Ghana over the weekend and it's impact on the arts industry as well more news on Ernest Opoku and Brother Sammy.

Parliamentary proceedings of Thursday, March 30, 2023, will also be brought to you from the Parliament House.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha