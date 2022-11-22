GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Parliament resumes sitting, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah talks NDC elections and more

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the beautiful month of October 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, we take our cherished viewers to Parliament as the House resumes sitting ahead of the 2023 budget presentation by the Finance Minister on November 24, 2022.



Later on, Edward Anamale will bring you the second part of his exclusive interview with Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress.



Also on the line-up, we will bring a playback of Ismail Akwei's conversation with his guests on MyNigeria's Election Desk.



We will also bring you playbacks of the unveiling of nominees for GhanaWeb's Excellence Youth Awards: Youth Edition and Power of Social Media with Wonder Ami Hagan on GhanaWeb Special.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired on GhanaWeb TV.



Stay glued to your seats.



