0
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Parliament resumes sitting, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah talks NDC elections and more

Video Archive
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the beautiful month of October 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, we take our cherished viewers to Parliament as the House resumes sitting ahead of the 2023 budget presentation by the Finance Minister on November 24, 2022.

Later on, Edward Anamale will bring you the second part of his exclusive interview with Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress.

Also on the line-up, we will bring a playback of Ismail Akwei's conversation with his guests on MyNigeria's Election Desk.

We will also bring you playbacks of the unveiling of nominees for GhanaWeb's Excellence Youth Awards: Youth Edition and Power of Social Media with Wonder Ami Hagan on GhanaWeb Special.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired on GhanaWeb TV.

Stay glued to your seats.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar