GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Parliamentary proceedings on Thursday, Addai-Nimoh's transformational agenda for Ghana and more

Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Etsey Atisu's conversation with Francis Addai-Nimoh about his 7-point tranformational agenda for Ghana on Election Desk will be aired.

Doreen Abanema Abayaa will also bring a conversation with Wanlov the Kubolor on Talkertainment.

Parliamentary proceedings of Thursday, March 23, 2023, will also be brought to you from the Parliament House.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

