GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Parliamentary sitting, all about the Ote waterfalls, progress of the transport ministry & more

Thu, 30 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, a press briefing with the Ministry of Transport will be aired for your education on the various happenings in the country's transport system.

Doreen Abanema will continue the conversation with Wanlov the Kubolor as he talks more about his family and Sister Derby.

Wonder Ami Hagan and her team explore Ote waterfalls in Amedzofe on People and Places.

Parliamentary proceedings of Thursday, March 30, 2023, will also be brought to you from the Parliament House.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

