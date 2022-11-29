0
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Post-match analysis of Ghana vs South Korea game, 30 minutes with Diana Asamoah and more

Video Archive
Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the beautiful month of November 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Daniel Oduro leads a panel to analyse the Ghana vs South Korea game played on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Highlights of the 2023 budget reading by Ken Ofori-Atta will also be brought to you.

Amma Broni will also bring you a discussion with Evangelist Diana Asamoah.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana's likely starting XI against South Korea
Bawumia's previous commercial flight on Africa World Airlines
Hopeson Adorye speaks after losing job
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral