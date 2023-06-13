GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Preparing kaaweku, the royal food of the Adas, proceedings of parliament and more

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Wonder Ami will bring you the preparation of kaaweku, the royal food of the people of Ada on People & Places.



Victoria Kyei Baffour will bring you the story of a coconut seller who believes selling coconut is better than being a civil servant on Everyday People.



Abrantepa will also bring you a discussion on the McBrown-Sally Mann controversy with his panellists on E-Forum.



Parliamentary proceedings of today, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, will also be aired.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay tuned!



Watch the stream below:



