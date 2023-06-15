0
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Preparing the royal food of the Adas, proceedings of parliament and more

Thu, 15 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Wonder Ami will bring you the preparation of kaaweku, the royal food of the people of Ada on People & Places.

Victoria Kyei Baffour will bring you the story of a coconut seller who believes selling coconut is better than being a civil servant on Everyday People.

Parliamentary proceedings of today, Thursday, June 15, 2023, will also be aired.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

