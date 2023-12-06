GHANAWEB TV LIVE:Proceedings of parliament and more exciting programmes coming up stay tuned!

News

Wed, 6 Dec 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb TV brings you a host of interesting conversations and content ranging from politics entertainment, sports and education.

For today's line-up, we bring you a GhanaWeb Special documentary on young Nigerians fleeing from online fraud ring; proceedings of parliament will air.

Patricia Rockson Hammond's discussion on sex and destiny will air on moans and cuddles

Abigail Johnson will come your way with an interview with a delivery man on everyday people.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

