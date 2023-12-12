GHANAWEB TV LIVE:Proceedings of parliament and more exciting programmes coming up stay tuned!

Menu ›
News
Tue, 12 Dec 2023
GhanaWeb TV brings you a host of interesting conversations and content ranging from politics entertainment, sports and education.
For today's line-up, we bring you a GhanaWeb Special documentary on young Nigerians fleeing from online fraud ring; proceedings of parliament will air.
A tour of a crocodile pond and tomb of unknown slaves at Assin Kushea will air on people and places.
Abigail Johnson will come your way with an interview with a delivery man on everyday people.
These and other carefully selected content will be aired.
Stay tuned!
