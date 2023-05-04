1
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Pundits clash over 'who wins what' at 2023 VGMA, profile of celebrity painter Bright Hodzor

Thu, 4 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Abrantepa sits with pundits of E-forum to discuss who wins what at 2023 VGMA.

GhanaWeb will bring you the story of a deafblind woman who is a graduate of the University of Education, Winneba

Etsey Atisu will also come your way with an interview with the celebrity painter Bright Hodzor on People and Places.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

