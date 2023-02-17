1
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Review of Val's Day events, rise and struggles of Ghana's e-sports industry and more

Fri, 17 Feb 2023

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

For today, Benefo Buabeng Abrantepa sits with panellists to review the Val's Day activities as well as Rihanna's Super Bowl half-time performance on E-forum.

Amma Broni will also bring you all the gist in entertainment industry this week on Nkommo Wo Ho.

Mawuli Ahorlumegah and Ernestina Serwaa Asante will also bring an interesting interview about the rise and struggles of e-sports in Ghana on BizTech.

Parliamentary sitting for Friday, February 17, 2023 will also be aired.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

