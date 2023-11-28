Menu ›
News
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Sex and destiny | A tour of the cleanest city in Ghana | Proceedings of parliament and more
Tue, 28 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
GhanaWeb TV brings you a host of interesting conversations and content ranging from politics entertainment, sports and education.
For today's line-up, we bring you a GhanaWeb Special documentary on young Nigerians fleeing from online fraud ring; Patricia Rockson Hammond's discussion on sex and destiny will air on moans and cuddles
Etsey Atisu will bring you People and Places with a tour of the cleanest city in Ghana and it massive palace
Abigail Johnson will come your way with an interview with an okada rider on everyday people
These and other carefully selected content will be aired.
Stay tuned!
Source: www.ghanaweb.com