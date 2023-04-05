0
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: State dinner in honour of US VP Kamala Harris, Wanlov shares more about his family and more

Wed, 5 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Daniel Oduro sits with Fiifi Boafo, the head of PR at COCOBOD to outline some measures being taken by the regulator to crack down on cocoa-smuggling activities in Ghana on The Lowdown.

Doreen Abanema will continue the conversation with Wanlov the Kubolor as he talks more about his family and Sister Derby on Talkertainment.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

