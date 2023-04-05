GHANAWEB TV LIVE: State dinner in honour of US VP Kamala Harris, Wanlov shares more about his family and more
Wed, 5 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
On today's menu, Daniel Oduro sits with Fiifi Boafo, the head of PR at COCOBOD to outline some measures being taken by the regulator to crack down on cocoa-smuggling activities in Ghana on The Lowdown.
Doreen Abanema will continue the conversation with Wanlov the Kubolor as he talks more about his family and Sister Derby on Talkertainment.
