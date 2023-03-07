GHANAWEB TV LIVE: State of Nigeria before and after elections, Parliament resumes sitting and more

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

For today, Daniel Oduro and his guests on The Lowdown touch on the general mood in Nigeria before and after the just-ended general elections on February 25, 2023.



We will also bring you a playback of the President's Speech during the 66th Independence Day celebrations held at Adaklu in the Volta Region on 6th March 2023.



A repeat of BizTech focusing on the growth of Artificial Intelligence use in Ghana will air while a playback of Business Moments hosted by Naa Oyoe Quartey will also air.



The coverage of the parliamentary proceedings of Tuesday March 7, 2023 will be aired.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay tuned.



Watch the stream below:



