GHANAWEB TV LIVE: State of the Upper West Region report, entrepreneurs bemoan hard economic times

Video Archive
Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the beautiful month of November 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, a GhanaWeb documentary by Wonder Ami Hagan on the power of social media will be brought to you.

Join Naa Oyoe Quartey and Stella Sogli as they ask entrepreneurs and business owners how they are coping with the current economic crisis.

State of the region's report by the Minister of the Upper West Region will also be brought to you.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

