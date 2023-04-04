0
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Strategies contributing to NLA's success, handling unplanned pregnancies and more

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

For today, Sammy Awuku's press briefing on the NLA's strides will be aired.

Wonder Ami Hagan's tour of the Ote waterfalls in Amedzofe will also be brought to you on People and places.

Abrantepa and his panellists will also discuss Kamala Harris' visit to Ghana over the weekend and its impact on the arts industry as well more news on Ernest Opoku and Brother Sammy.

Paula Amma Broni will bring you all the juicy gist from the showbiz industry on Nkommo Wo Ho.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

