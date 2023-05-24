1
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Tagoe sisters on humble beginnings, owner angrily reacts to forceful closure of skating park

Wed, 24 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Elsie Lamar will bring you a conversation with the Tagoe Sisters on their humble beginnings and 40 years of ministry on Talkertainment.

Etsey Atisu will also bring to you his interview with the owner of a private skating park forcefully closed because of alleged links to LGBTQ+ activities on #SayItLoud.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

