GHANAWEB TV LIVE: The deaf student who defied the odds, Celebrity Painter shares his journey and more

Tue, 25 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, we have a sit-down with the man known as the Celebrity Painter, Bright Hodzor. Today, he is the man who paints the Jubilee House, but his journey did not begin in a glass house.

Right after, we will bring a playback of an interview with Freezy MacBones who shares his journey from being a construction 'labourer' in Ghana to boxing sensation in the UK with Perez Erzoah Kwaw on Sports Check.

Later on, a playback episode of BizTech will air as Mawuli Ahorlumegah hosts the Lead, Financial Crimes and AML at the e-Crime Bureau to discuss how to tackle identity theft and SIM Swap fraud.

Right after, Stella Dziedzorm Sogli will come your way with BizHeadlines to keep you up to date with trending business stories from the past week.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired on GhanaWeb TV.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

