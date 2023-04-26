0
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Time with the band FRA!, the deaf student who defied the odds and more

Video Archive
Wed, 26 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, we have a sit-down with a young woman despite being deaf has defied the odds to attain higher university education on GhanaWeb Special.

Right after, we will air playback episode of Talkertainement as Paula Amma Broni sits down with members of the band called FRA! to discuss the growth of band music genre in Ghana.

An interview with Freezy MacBones will air as he shares his journey from being a construction 'labourer' in Ghana to boxing sensation in the UK with Perez Erzoah Kwaw on Sports Check.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired on GhanaWeb TV.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dramatic scenes at court premises as 'killer' cop makes first appearance
Bawumia mocks ‘policy-less’ Mahama
Frimpong-Boateng 'cautions' Oppong Nkrumah
Akufo-Addo names Gertrude Torkonoo as next Chief Justice
State witnesses not willing to testify in Opuni-Agongo case – AG tells court
IMF dodges Ghana again as govt misses out on board meetings for April 2023
IMF dodges Ghana again as govt misses out on board meetings for April 2023
The Ghanaian millionaire who married after 4 months of dating
‘It's a joke to praise Mahama for paying his electricity’ – Wontumi
'Frimpong-Boateng is politically immature' - Maurice Ampaw