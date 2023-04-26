GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Time with the band FRA!, the deaf student who defied the odds and more

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, we have a sit-down with a young woman despite being deaf has defied the odds to attain higher university education on GhanaWeb Special.



Right after, we will air playback episode of Talkertainement as Paula Amma Broni sits down with members of the band called FRA! to discuss the growth of band music genre in Ghana.



An interview with Freezy MacBones will air as he shares his journey from being a construction 'labourer' in Ghana to boxing sensation in the UK with Perez Erzoah Kwaw on Sports Check.



These and other carefully selected content will be aired on GhanaWeb TV.

Stay tuned!



Watch the stream below:



