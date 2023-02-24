0
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Touring the Ekumfi Juice factory, effects of excessive songs about money & more

Fri, 24 Feb 2023

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

For today, Abrantepa sits with panellists to discuss this generation and songs about money on E-Forum.

Akua Kyei will bring you the latest gist in the showbiz industry on Nkommo Wo Ho.

Ernestina Serwaa Asante will also bring a tour of the Ekumfi juice factory on BizTech while Mawuli Ahorlumegah brings you all the major business stories for this week.

Francis Addai-Nimoh joins Etsey Atisu as he has a conversation with the former MP for Mampong to break down his vision to transform Ghana on Election Desk.

The Parliamentary proceedings of Friday, February 24, 2023 will be aired.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

