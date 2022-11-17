0
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Transforming Ghana's oil and gas industry, parliamentary proceedings of Thursday and more

Thu, 17 Nov 2022

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the beautiful month of November 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, the coverage of the parliamentary sitting of Thursday, November 17 will be brought to you from the parliament house.

State of the region report with the Western Regional Minister, Hon. Kwabena

Okyere Darko-Mensah will be aired.

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, an NDC general secretary aspirant also speaks on why he wants the job in the NDC.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

