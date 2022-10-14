GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Unpacking Black Sherif's maiden album, Messi and Ronaldo fans clash ahead of Qatar 2022

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the beautiful month of October 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Abrantepa will sit with experts in music and a fan of Black Sherif to review the musician's maiden album "The Villain I Never Was".



George Ayisi speaks to some residents of the Amomoley community who have lost their lands to land guard activities in the community.



A doctor at MEDIFEM takes us through ways we can feel and detect lumps in the breasts.



Coverage of the lands minister's press briefing will also be brought to you.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay glued to your seats.



Watch the stream below:



