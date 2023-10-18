0
GHANAWEB TV LIVE:Up-close with Adina & more exciting programmes coming up

Wed, 18 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb TV brings you a host of interesting conversations and content ranging from politics, entertainment, sports and education.

For today's line-up, Daniel Oduro will discuss the need for organ donation and transplantation in Ghana with Dr. Kuma-Aboagye on The Lowdown.

Elsie Lamar will bring you an up-close with Adina on Talkertainment.

On #SayItLoud, Etsey Atisu will come your way with a discussion with a kidney disease patient who struggles to survive because he has no job.

Patricia Rockson Hammond will bring you a discussion on keeping in touch with your ex while in a relationship on Moans and Cuddles.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

