GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Up-close with Black Stars player Ransford Königsdörffer, parliamentary proceedings of today

Up Close With Black Stars Player Ransford Yeboah, Parliamentary Proceedings Of Today Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Thu, 8 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Joseph Adamafio will bring you an interview with Black Stars player, Ransford Yeboah on Sports Check.

Etsey Atisu will also sit with a CPP flagbearer hopeful, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah, to discuss the way forward for Kwame Nkrumah's party on Election Desk.

On GhanaWeb Special, we will bring you the effects of sea erosion on coastal residents.

Parliamentary proceedings of today will also be brought to you.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:



You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



