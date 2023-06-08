GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Up-close with Black Stars player Ransford Königsdörffer, parliamentary proceedings of today

Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

On today's menu, Joseph Adamafio will bring you an interview with Black Stars player, Ransford Yeboah on Sports Check.



Etsey Atisu will also sit with a CPP flagbearer hopeful, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah, to discuss the way forward for Kwame Nkrumah's party on Election Desk.



On GhanaWeb Special, we will bring you the effects of sea erosion on coastal residents.



Parliamentary proceedings of today will also be brought to you.



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:







You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







