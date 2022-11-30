0
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Up-close with CEO Kafui Dogbatse, parliamentary proceedings of today and more

Video Archive
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the last day of the beautiful month of November 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, The late Ekow Blankson's interview with CEO Kafui Dogbatse on Business Moments will be brought to you.

Parliamentary proceedings of Wednesday, November 30, 2022, will also be brought to from the parliament house.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Hopeson Adorye absolves Kan-Dapaah over his dismissal
Some current ministers used to beg for GH¢100 – Former NPP MP
Ashanti Region NSS director captured on tape attacking nurse
Ghana's likely starting XI against South Korea
Bawumia's previous commercial flight on Africa World Airlines