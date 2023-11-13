GHANAWEB TV LIVE:Up-close with Israeli Ambassador to Ghana | Proceedings of parliament and more

GhanaWeb TV brings you a host of interesting conversations and content ranging from politics, entertainment, sports and education.

For today's line-up, we bring you a GhanaWeb Special documentary on young Nigerians fleeing from online fraud ring;Daniel Oduro's interview with Israel's Ambassador to Ghana air on The Lowdown



Maame Akua Kyei will come your way with all the juices and gist in showbiz



on Nkommo Wo Ho.



On biztech, we will bring you a documentary about a 27yr old welder who has manufactured a buffalo wrangler.

On Everyday People, Eugenia Diabah will come your way with an interview with a maize seller



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay tuned!



