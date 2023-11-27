GHANAWEB TV LIVE :Up-close with Palestinian ambassador to Ghana | Proceedings of parliament and more.

GhanaWeb TV brings you a host of interesting conversations and content ranging from politics, entertainment, sports and education.

For today's line-up, we bring you a GhanaWeb Special documentary on young Nigerians fleeing from online fraud ring;Daniel Oduro's interview with Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana will air on The Lowdown



Maame Akua Kyei will come your way with all the juices and gist in showbiz



on Nkommo Wo Ho.



Mawuli Ahorlumegah's interview with the Engineering Manager of Polymorph



discussing ECG'S on-site billing innovation will air on biztech.

On Everyday People, Abigail Johnson will come your way with an interview with a fried rice vendor



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay tuned!



