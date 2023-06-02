0
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Ups and downs of African currencies, Nana Agradaa advertises manhood enlargement oil & more

Video Archive
Fri, 2 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Naa Oyoe Quartey sits down with Dr. Dossina Yeo to discuss the implementation of a single currency for Africa, its prospects and challenges while Ernestina Serwaa Asante will bring Bizheadlines on BizTech.

Paula Amma Broni will also bring you up to speed on all the happenings in the entertainment circles on Nkommo Wo Ho.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

