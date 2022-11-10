GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Vote of censure against Ken Ofori-Atta, 55-man provisional Black Stars squad

0
Thu, 10 Nov 2022

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the beautiful month of November 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, the coverage of the vote of censure against Ken Ofori-Atta will be brought to you.

Join Paula Amma Broni as she interviews Prophet Azuka on spiritual matters on Talkertainment.

On GhanaWeb Mundial, Joel Eshun discusses the 55-man squad of the Black Stars and the $14m budget for the team read by the Sports Minister in parliament.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

