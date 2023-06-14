GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Why Kojo Bonsu will close down his businesses, proceedings of parliament and more

1
Wed, 14 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Daniel Oduro will bring you the second half of his interaction with the multifaceted man, Kojo Bonsu on The Lowdown.

Victoria Kyei Baffour will bring you the story of a coconut seller who believes selling coconut is better than being a civil servant on Everyday People.

Parliamentary proceedings of today, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, will also be aired.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

