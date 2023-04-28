0
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Why prices of goods remain high despite inflation drop, E-Forum and more

Fri, 28 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, the Business Desk at GhanaWeb discuss why prices of goods and services remain high despite a decline inflation figures in the past first three months of 2023.

Benefo Buaben Abratenpa and his guests will come your way with another episode of E-Forum to discuss recent happenings in Ghana's entertainment industry.

GhanaWeb Special will come your way with a touching story of a young woman, despite being deaf, defied the odds to attain higher university education in Ghana.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired on GhanaWeb TV.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

