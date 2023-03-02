1
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Why you need to visit the oldest church in Amedzofe, parliamentary sitting and more

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

For today, Wonder Ami Hagan finds answers about the oldest church in the Avatime traditional area, the EP church situated at Amedzofe, on People & Places.

Elsie Lamar's conversation with DancegodLlyod's former manager on issues about the dancer's exit from the DWP Academy and other interesting matters on Talkertainment will be aired.

The coverage of the parliamentary proceedings on Thursday, March 3, will also be aired.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

