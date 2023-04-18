0
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Young bettors lash out at govt over 'insensitive' 10% tax, visiting Ote Waterfall, and more

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, we bring you a conversation with members of the Concerned Bettors Ghana, on the 10% tax on their earnings; plus a repeat of why you should visit the Ote Waterfalls in the Volta Region.

Later on, we will air a repeat of Sports Check on the inspirational story of Ptrick Kpozo from Aflao to Moldova.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired on GhanaWeb TV.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

