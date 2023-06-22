0
GHNANAWEB TV LIVE: Upclose with Mr. Drew , STEM promotion road show and more coming up

Thu, 22 Jun 2023

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up-to-date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Elsie will bring you a conversation with Mr. Drew about his life after splitting with Kaywa's Highly Spiritual record label on Talkertainment.

Wonder Ami Adu-Asare will bring you a report on the effects of climate change and plastics on sea life on GhanaWeb Special.

Parliamentary proceedings of today, Thursday, June 22, 2023, will also be aired.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

