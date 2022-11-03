0
Menu
News

GHS announces vacancies for doctors

Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye Ghana Health Service Director General1 Ghana Health Service announces vacancies for doctors in all sixteen regions

Thu, 3 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) under the Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced vacancies for doctors in all sixteen regions.

The GHS, in a letter dated Monday, October 31 2002, with the heading ‘Vacancy Announcement for Placement of Newly Qualified Medical Officers’ said: “It is hereby announced for the information of newly qualified medical officers who were recently granted financial clearance and opted to work the Ghana Health Service through the Ministry of Health posting portal that, there are vacancies in the regions as labelled below:

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo refused to meet two generals on security threat to Ghana – Nyaho-Tamakloe
‘I am very, very frightened’ now - Kwesi Pratt on the possibility of a coup in Ghana
Prophet Azuka makes revealing predictions on who will win 2024 elections
Why Akufo-Addo does not travel abroad with presidential chair
How a wealthy businessman attempted to influence 'anti-Ofori-Atta' MPs
'Arrogant' Akufo-Addo not Okyenhene over Ghana - Kwakye Ofosu
I will move ‘Ken must go’ motion - Haruna Iddrisu
Thugs invade NDC headquarters, threaten deputy secretary
Akufo-Addo should have rather used 'L'argent n'a pas d'odeur' – KKD
I saw an angry Akufo-Addo during his address - Ato Forson