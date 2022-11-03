GHS announces vacancies for doctors

Ghana Health Service announces vacancies for doctors in all sixteen regions

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) under the Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced vacancies for doctors in all sixteen regions.

The GHS, in a letter dated Monday, October 31 2002, with the heading ‘Vacancy Announcement for Placement of Newly Qualified Medical Officers’ said: “It is hereby announced for the information of newly qualified medical officers who were recently granted financial clearance and opted to work the Ghana Health Service through the Ministry of Health posting portal that, there are vacancies in the regions as labelled below: