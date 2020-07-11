General News

GHS declares Carlos Ahenkorah coronavirus negative

MP for Tema East Carlos Ahenkorah has tested negative for coronavirus

The Ghana Health Service has declared former deputy Trade minister and MP for Tema East Carlos Ahenkorah COVID-19 negative.

Mr Ahenkorah recently resigned as a deputy minister after he was accused of breaching the COVID-19 protocols.



In a letter addressed to the Tema East MP on Friday, July 9, 2020, and signed by the director-general of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye disclosed that Mr. Ahenkorah has obtained two consecutive negative laboratory test results for COVID-19.



“For this reason, you are deemed to have recovered from COVID-19 infection and so can return to work,” the letter noted.



The GHS has however cautioned the former deputy minister to continue to observe the precautionary measures since he is not immune from contracting the virus.



“These include the use of a face mask at all times especially in public places, frequent washing of hands with soap under running water and covering of mouth and nose with tissue paper when coughing or sneezing and disposing of the used tissue properly”.

Attached is a copy of the letter from the GHS boss to Carlos Ahenkorah.



