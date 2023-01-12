0
GHS demands surveillance on cholera in Bono Region following detection in Dormaa

Thu, 12 Jan 2023 Source: www.businessghana.com

The Ghana Health Service, GHS, has asked all District Health Directorates and facilities in the Bono Region to strengthen surveillance of Cholera and other diseases of epidemic potential.

This follows the recording of a case involving a 10-year-old girl in the Dormaa Municipality.

According to the alert issued by Bono Regional Director of Health, Dr Kofi Amo-Kodieh, all Heads of health facilities in the Region have been asked to conduct investigations into all suspected cases and collect specimens for laboratory confirmation.

They are also to intensify education on the prevention of cholera and other epidemic-prone diseases.

All Medical Directors have, therefore, been further asked to submit an updated Epidemic Preparedness Plan for Cholera to the Regional Health Directorate through the Disease Surveillance Unit by Monday, January 16, 2023.

