Regional News

GHS engages stakeholders on seasonal malaria chemoprevention

File photo

The Bole District Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Tuesday 15th July, 2020 met with stakeholders to discuss measures to combat malaria in children under five years in Bole District and stated that they will be given sulfadoxine-pyrimethamine plus amodiaquine to maintain adequate blood levels of the antimalarials.

The Bole District Director of the Ghana Health Service, David Bakuri, appealed to all stakeholders especially mothers to stay at home and receive adequate preventive drugs that will curb malaria in the Bole District.



He explained that the team will carry out the exercise in rounds with the first round to be administered from 20th to 26th July 2020 and second taking place from 17th to 23rd August. He said the third round will take place from 14th to 20th September and the final, that is, the 4th round taking place from the 12th to 18th of October 2020.



Mr Bakuri said as things stand, no malaria death case has been recorded in the Bole District from January to July 2020.



The Bole District Health Director also disclosed that 56 suspected blood samples have been taken in the Bole District and sent to Tamale for test and all the 56 samples tested negative and that there about 34 more to be tested.

The Bole District Health Director also mentioned that there is a new vaccine for diarrhoea which will be given to children. He said 5 doses will be given, unlike the usual 2 doses they used to administer.



Mr Bakuri urged everyone to take COVID-19 protocols seriously since many have abandoned the protocols in the District in their daily activities.



The stakeholders meeting on seasonal chemoprevention program was held at the District Bole Assembly conference hall and on attendance was the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bole Madam Veronica Alele Heming a well as Assemblymen.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.