GHS holds three-day First Senior Managers Meeting in Kumasi

Some participants in a picture

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has begun a three-day First Senior Managers Meeting for the year 2023 in the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi.

GHS with support from its partners is expected to interrogate and find pragmatic ways key actors in the health sector can implement policies to better serve all citizens in Ghana with quality and accessible health care.



The meeting which is on the theme "Enhancing Primary Healthcare Approaches Towards Achieving Universal Health Coverage", commenced on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, and is expected to end on Thursday, April 20, 2023.



Addressing the participants at the opening session of the meeting, Chairman of the GHS Government Council, Dr. Sefah Sarpong Bediakoh said the meeting was focused on past performance and ways to improve the healthcare systems in the country.



Dr. Bediako pledged their commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage.

He observed that there was still a lot to be done to develop a robust health system despite previous efforts put into the provision of quality and accessible health practices in the sector.



He however commended health workers in the country for putting their lives on line to work and protect the masses during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The program had in attendance the Director General for GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma Abaogye, Senior Managers from Regional and National Directorates, representative of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Ashanti Regional Minister among other stakeholders in the health sector.