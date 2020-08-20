General News

GHS issues new guidelines for start of international air travel

File photo of a section of the Kotoka International Airport

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has released guidelines for coronavirus safety protocols ahead of the possible resumption of international air travels soon.

The guidelines include the following:



- Ensure there is no congestion at all sections of the airport (arrival, departure and environs) to fail adherence to social distancing protocols;



- Compulsory mask wearing for all passengers (both arriving and departing) as well as staff;



- Temperature monitoring to continue at both arrival and departure terminals;



- Ensure social distancing and compulsory mask-wearing at the car parks and in front of all terminals;

These guidelines are contained in a notice from the GHS to the management of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



The GHS has said it is hopeful that the new guidelines will be operationalised and strictly adhered to.



GHS said it has identified overcrowding as one of the major factors contributing to the spread of the pandemic, hence the need for the safety measures to stem the rates of infection during the easing of COVID-19 restrictions on flight travel.



The GHS said in the notice that because of this, the Ghana Airports Company Limited must demonstrate that it would not be a place for the transmission of the virus.



Recently, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hinted that the country is preparing to reopen its airports to human traffic.

The President said he has instructed the Ministry of Aviation, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and the Ghana Airports Company Limited to work with the Ministry of Health and its agencies, to ascertain the country’s readiness to reopen the airport.



Already, the GHS has said it was engaging various stakeholders to come up with modalities to ensure all persons who arrive in the country are tested for COVID-19 ahead of the possible opening of air borders in September.



Ghana’s air, sea and land borders were closed on Sunday, March 22, 2020, as part of efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

