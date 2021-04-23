GHS registers citizens for free distribution of mosquito nets

GHS gives out mosquito nets , Krachi East Health Service

Krachi East Health Service began the registration of households this week for its free distribution of long-lasting treated nets in the Municipality.

Krachi East Municipal Director of Health Service , Mr Amin Abdul, said, the distribution of the Long Lasting Insecticide Treated Nets is done in partnership with the Ghana Malaria Control Programme as part of their efforts to reduce the incidence of malaria in communities.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), he said they would be providing each household with a unique identification code, which would be used to get the treated nets.



Mr. Abdul said the registration exercise would help health practitioners gather detailed information on each and everyone to avoid double distribution of the treated nets.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that they have been able to register over 134,000 households and hope by the close of the week, figures would rise.



He appealed to residents in the Municipality to endeavor to register with health officials and provide accurate information to enable them receive free treated nets to fight against malaria.