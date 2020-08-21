General News

GHS releases guidelines to KIA over reopening of airport

File photo

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has released guidelines for the resumption of international air travel at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

The guidelines as presented to the management of the KIA on Thursday, August 20 said, among other things, that the management must ensure there is no congestion at all sections of the airport (arrival, departure and environs) to fail adherence to social distancing protocols.



Similarly, the guideline said there should be compulsory mask-wearing for all passengers (both arriving and departing) as well as staff.



The GHS expressed hope that these measures, if strictly adhered to, will lead to minimizing the potential risk of Covid-19 transmission at the Kotoka International Airport as a result of the reopening of the country’s air border.



It has also assured the airport management of its highest form of cooperation to “develop the enabling protocols for ensuring passengers and staff safety”.



Below are the measures the GHS has ordered KIA to put in place:



1. Ensure there is no congestion at all sections of the airport (arrival, departure and environs) to fail adherence to social distancing protocols.

2. Compulsory mask wearing for all passengers (both arriving and departing) as well as staff



3. Temperature monitoring to continue at both arrival and departure terminals



4. Ensure social distancing and compulsory mask-wearing at the car parks and in front of all terminals.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his address to the nation last Sunday expressed hope that the borders will be re-opened by Tuesday, September 1.



He said: “I want to ensure that we are in a position to test every single passenger that arrives in the country to avoid the spread of the virus. The outcome of that exercise will show us the way, and determine when we can reopen our border by air. I am hoping that by God’s grace, we will be ready to do so by 1st September.



“Until further notice, our borders by air, by land and by sea remain close to human traffic. For stranded Ghana residents stranded abroad, special dispensation will continue to be given for their evacuation back to Ghana where they will be subjected to the mandatory quarantine and safety protocols.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.