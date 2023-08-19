GHS to roll out networks of practice to improve healthcare delivery

Dr. Alberta Adjebeng Biritwum-Nyarko

Source: Patience Anaadem, ISD

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) will soon roll out networks of practice approaches to improve healthcare delivery through the Primary Health Care (PHC) system at the sub-district and community levels.

The model of care is designed to deliberately build networks of health facilities at the sub-district level to support them to work optimally to strengthen PHC.



The Director for Policy, Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation of GHS, Dr. Alberta Adjebeng Biritwum-Nyarko disclosed this during a press briefing in Accra.



She indicated that the goal of the model was to increase access to quality health care and population-based services for all by 2030.

“It will also improve sub-district referral systems and enable the effective management and maximization of existing resources at the sub-district level,” she added.



According to Dr. Biritwum-Nyarko, planning regular activities of networks of practice, include learning together, home visits, outreach services, referral, and patient tracking, monitoring, supportive supervision, information, and resource sharing, NHIS claim reports, community mobilization, sensitization, education, and supporting each other.



She said the model’s benefits, include bringing quality health care closer to Ghanaians, reducing the burden on individuals, families, and communities seeking health care, providing a 24-hour service, improved staffing, faster and better service, and lowering client costs.