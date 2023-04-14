GHS warns against new malaria parasite that kills, poses risk of severe illness

File photo

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has cautioned the public against new mosquito specie known to be deadlier and spreads malaria faster.

The new strain was confirmed in March this year after samples were gathered from Tuba and Dansoman in the Greater Accra Region, Daily Graphic reports.



‘Anopheles Stephensi,’ which was first detected in Africa in 2019, is said to transmit two malaria parasites; Plasmodi¬um falciparum and Plasmodium vivax.



This, according to GHS, poses a greater risk of severe illness and death from malaria compared to the traditional anoph-eles mosquitoes, thereby cautioning the public to take immediate steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites.



GHS stated that the Anopheles Stephensi is capable of breeding in almost any type of water body, unlike the common Anopheles species which is restricted to traditional breeding sites. It can survive in very high temperatures during the dry season when malaria transmission normally decreases.



A statement issued by the Ghana Health Service, to all Regional Health Directors, describes the Anopheles Stephensi as a very invasive, fast spreading parasite that has adaptative characteristics in different climate conditions and is resistant to most of the insecticide grades currently in the market.

To control the spread, the Director General of the service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, said a national task force has been put in place to advise on strategies to curb the spread.



He, thus, charged Regional and District Health Directors to implement the traditional measures for pest control such as the removal of water collection points in and around homes and communities to reduce breeding sites.



Dr Aboagye further admonished the public to keep using treated nets to protect themselves against indoor mosquito bites.



Additionally, he suggested applying repellents and dressing in protective clothing while outdoors to prevent mosquito bites.



A report projection by the World Health Organisation (WHO), suggests that the Anopheles Stephensi, can put about 126 million people in Africa at risk of malaria if the spread is unchecked.

Apart from Ghana, countries such as Ethiopia Sudan, Somalia, and Nigeria all in sub-Saharan Africa have detected the parasite.



However, Ghana continues to make significant strides in the fight against malaria to emerge as the first African country to ap¬prove a new malaria vaccine from Oxford University, UK.



Background



As of yesterday, April 13, 2023, Ghana became the first country in the world to approve a new malaria vaccine - R21/ Matrix-M.



The vaccine has been described by the scientists who developed it as a "world-changer" citing its effectiveness in combating the disease.

The BBC and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA)-Ghana, have assessed the final trial data on the vaccine's safety and effectiveness and have decided to use it.



The FDA has approved the vaccine's use in children aged between five months to three years old who are at the highest risk of death from the disease.



It is the second malaria vaccine to be approved under the Malaria Vaccine Implementation Programme (MVIP) after MOS¬QUIRIX, RTS, S malaria vaccine.



