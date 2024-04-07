GIFEC CEO completes a working visit to the Eastern Region

Prince Ofosu Sefah, CEO and Administrator of GIFEC

Source: GIFEC

The CEO of Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), Mr. Prince Ofosu Sefah, together with a select team, wrapped up a working visit to some GIFEC sites in the Eastern Region, which began on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

The field trip forms part of efforts to maintain effective oversight over and enhance the sustainability of GIFEC projects. It also helps the CEO cum Administrator to identify opportunities, challenges and gaps, to help continuously improve Operations.



Specifically, Mr. Sefah passed through Kyebi and paid an unscheduled visit to the J. B. Danquah Memorial Library and ICT Centre, which doubles as GIFEC’s Eastern Regional Office, where training for 20 visually-impaired citizens was taking place, as part of the Introduction to Computer Basics for Visually Impaired (ICBVI).



He interacted with trainees and encouraged them to maximize the value of the training, to enhance their lives. The discussion also touched on ways to improve and effectively expand the training for the benefit of more visually impaired citizens.



He commended the Regional Manager for the great maintenance culture established at the facility and had fruitful discussions with him on ways to improve GIFEC regional operations, in general.



Accompanied by Kwahu South MCE, Hon. Emmanuel Atta-Ofori Sr., the Administrator also inspected the GIFEC Cyberlab at Obo Presbyterian Primary and Junior High School in the Kwahu, where he engaged the Headmaster and ICT teacher.



He shared ideas with them on ways to better care for the computer workstations and accessories provided, in order to ensure a healthy maintenance culture, for the longevity of the equipment provided, and for the benefit of the community.

Next, he visited the Obomeng Community ICT Centre (CIC), where a planned renovation (11 such being undertaken across the country) will be done by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), as part of the ongoing Digital Transformation Centres (DTC) Initiative.



He entreated the Centre Manager and other officers to keep up with the good work to ensure the ICT lab is well-maintained.



Mr. Sefah also paid a courtesy call on the queen mother of Obomeng, as tradition demands, to listen to the perspective and wisdom of Nananom.



He reiterated that GIFEC is working with its technical partners on behalf of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation to conclude the Ghana Rural Telephony and Digital Inclusion Project (GRT&DIP) this year, with the establishment of 1,006 more Sites, to bring the total output under the Nana Akufo-Addo government to an unprecedented 2,600 Sites.



The Obomeng Hemaa, on behalf of Obomeng Hene, who was away but was represented by the Obomeng Krontihene, thanked and blessed the delegation, and the government, for the great digitalisation efforts being undertaken.



Mr. Sefah wrapped up his field trip with visits to GIFEC CyberLabs in Kwahu Asakraka and Bepong, where the iconic Dr. J.B. Danquah was born.

In Bepong, he interacted with participants and school officials regarding recent GIFEC training in Kids’ Coding and Basic Computing for Artisans. He told the audience that the mind is one's greatest asset.



He got much helpful feedback and promised the delivery of more training in the communities to benefit citizens this year.



Overall, Sefah captured much information to take back from the field tour, to help improve GIFEC operations for the benefit of citizens and stakeholders.



