GIFEC climaxes its 5th and final cohort of digital skills training at Bonwire

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The fifth and final cohort of digital skills training for 2023 by the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), has been concluded at Bonwire in the Ejisu municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The training which started on 20th November, took trainees about 14 days to pass through various forms of digital aspects by which they can reach out to customers and other parts of the world via the effective usage of social media, in their business journey.



The Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications, (GIFEC) which is an agency of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, does the training for unserved and underserved communities in Ghana, for Socio-Economic Development.



Mandated by the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775), it aims to facilitate the expansion of ICTs to these communities and personalities.



To expand these efforts to more citizens, GIFEC, together with its partners, International Telecommunications Union (ITU), Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD), and CISCO has introduced the Digital Transformation Centers (DTC) Programme, which forms part of a broader goal of building an Inclusive Digital Society.



Speaking on behalf of the GIFEC CEO, Alhaji Faisal Issahaku Gbanjili, who is the director of administration and human resources, said, the passing out of the 30 trainees at Bonwire, concludes the year's training for 2,850 persons in 73 GIFEC CICs, bringing the total number of citizens trained with the DTC to 17,450, since its inception in 2004.



According to him, as GIFEC draws the curtains on the DTC project next year, about 2,500 more citizens will be trained, to bring it to a total of 20,000.

He said Information and Communication Technology (ICT) which plays a crucial role in the development of societies and nations across the globe needed to be made possible for everyone to acquire fundamental digital literacy.



"The digital era has transformed the way we live, work, and communicate, making it essential for everyone to at least acquire some basic skills. Digital skills are no longer just a convenience; they are a necessity. In a society where technology permeates every aspect of our daily lives, possessing basic digital skills has become as crucial as reading and writing". He observed.



He said, the establishment of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), as an agency of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, with the core mandate to bridge the existing Digital Divide in the country, was essential in ensuring inclusive meaningful access.



He further disclosed that GIFEC, since its establishment in 2004, has provided innovative solutions to ensure Universal Access and Digital Inclusion in the remotest parts of the country and to all marginalized communities of Ghana through three main programme areas which include, infrastructure development, equipment and resource provision, and capacity building.



He said the ICT infrastructure development through the rural telephony & digital inclusion project is establishing 2,016 rural sites across the country he disclosed that 1,010 sites have been built so far with 550 activated, and 1,006 more going to be built next year.



"Our Cyberlabs Programme is aimed at improving access to ICT by providing ICT equipment to schools, institutions, and communities. 1,375 centers equipped; out of which 1,035 are schools and 281 are Community ICT Centres (CICs), such as this very one here at Bonwire".

According to him, GIFEC, through the government/ministry of communications, was soon going to begin implementing the Ghana Digital Acceleration Project (GDAP). "The project will provide Fibre-Connected Free WiFi at 120 CICs, including the Bonwire CIC over four (4) years".



He said these 120 CICs will also be equipped the solar panels, to reduce their reliance on the national grid, adding that these centres will also be refurbished with 20 more desktop computers and accessories.



On behalf of GIFEC, he finally expressed appreciation for the support of all stakeholders, especially ITU, NORAD, Cisco, trainers, and project coordinators for the successes chalked so far. He however urged all participants across the country, to capitalize on the skills acquired through this rare opportunity, to enhance their businesses, employability, and their lives in general, for economic benefits.



He added that the skills acquired should not only enhance people's personal and professional lives but also contribute to the overall development of their communities and the country at large.



On his part, the chief of Bonwire, Nana Bobbie Ansah II, commended GIFEC and the government for organizing such an all-inclusive digital training that had reached his community.



Defining its importance, the chief said, that in a world where technology has become an integral part of almost every industry, entrepreneurs needed to possess a solid understanding of digital skills, adding that "gone are the days when a brick-and-mortar presence was sufficient to draw customers and generate profit".

According to him, with the rise of the internet, social media, and e-commerce, entrepreneurs needed to adapt to the digital era to remain competitive. He said, by equipping themselves with the necessary digital skills, entrepreneurs can unlock tremendous growth potential and gain a competitive edge.



Outlining how the digital skills were going to help the entrepreneurs in their business journey, he said, that having a well-optimized website can significantly impact entrepreneurs' rankings on search engine result pages, leading to increased organic traffic and exposure. "Search engine optimization (SEO) is paramount for entrepreneurs aiming to increase their online visibility".



The chief said among other things that, in today's digital age where cybersecurity awareness is of utmost importance for entrepreneurs regarding the increasing cyber threats, entrepreneurs need to protect their business, customer data, and online transactions. He further disclosed that the exercise was a move that would enlighten participants to be secure in their business journey.



He said the digital skill training was also going to help in social media marketing where business persons can reach many customers.



Furthermore, he said, entrepreneurs needed to understand the importance of digital analytics, and analyzing data could provide valuable insights into customer behavior, preferences, and purchasing patterns.



He finally urged Ghanaians to embrace the digital revolution adding that, equipping ourselves with the necessary skills, will drive their businesses to new heights.

"Together, we can make a mark in the digital sphere and shape the future of entrepreneurship in Bonwire". He concluded.



Finally, some beneficiary trainees who spoke to GhanaWeb said, the exercise had exposed them to many digital avenues that could strife their businesses.



They however expressed appreciation to the organisers and pledged to utilize what they had acquired very effectively to benefit themselves and the entire nation in general.