GIHOC staff call for the immediate removal of Kofi Jumah

Maxwell Kofi Jumah Managing Director GIHOC Distilleries Managing Director of GIHOC, Maxwell Kofi Jumah

Tue, 16 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The staff of GIHOC Distilleries Limited in Accra, are calling for the removal of its Managing Director, Maxwell Kofi Jumah over mismanagement.

According to a citinewsroom.com report, the staff, who embarked on a protest at the premises of the company, said Mr Jumah’s mismanagement has affected the payment of the salaries and Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions.

The Staff who were clad in red armbands called on the government to immediately remove Maxwell Kofi Jumah as he has worsened the fortunes of GIHOC distilleries under his leadership since he was made the MD six years ago.

YNA/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
